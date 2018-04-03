DNotes (CRYPTO:NOTE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $7,039.00

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One DNotes coin can currently be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade By Trade. DNotes has a total market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $7,039.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DNotes has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DNotes alerts:

Bitmark (BTM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006668 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000129 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 254.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00017000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004277 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000139 BTC.

DNotes Profile

NOTE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 133,217,575 coins. DNotes’ official website is dnotescoin.com. DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

DNotes Coin Trading

DNotes can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase DNotes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DNotes must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DNotes using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for DNotes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNotes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.