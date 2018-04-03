DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP) Announces $0.07 Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

DNP opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. DNP Select Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $11.57.

In related news, Director Clifford W. Jr. Hoffman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $103,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objectives are current income and long-term growth of income. Capital appreciation is a secondary objective. It seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in the public utility industry.

