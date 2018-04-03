Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Exchanges

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $338.83 million and approximately $6.71 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, Coinhouse and BTC Trade UA.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.59 or 0.01806220 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006635 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007457 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00015475 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002899 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00022971 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 113,864,566,189 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter olympics – even so there are few locations to use the coin – and instead it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, HitBTC, YoBit, Coinsquare, Bittrex, Poloniex, Coingi, BTC Trade UA, Exrates, Cryptomate, Bleutrade, Bit-Z, Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, Exmo, Mercatox, Koineks, alcurEX, Bitcoin Indonesia, DC-Ex, CoinExchange, C-CEX, BtcTrade.im, Gate.io, Bittylicious, BX Thailand, CryptoBridge, BitFlip, Kraken, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, Tux Exchange, Upbit, SouthXchange, NIX-E, OpenLedger DEX, Coinhouse, CoinEgg, AEX, BitGrail, Bits Blockchain, Tripe Dice Exchange and Tidex. It is not currently possible to purchase Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

