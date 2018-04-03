Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Position Boosted by BB&T Investment Services Inc.

BB&T Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. BB&T Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on DG shares. UBS reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $102.00 target price on shares of Dollar General and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Kindy sold 8,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total value of $764,964.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock opened at $93.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25,404.77, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $65.97 and a twelve month high of $105.82.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.16%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products comprising paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food products, such as cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; perishables consisting of milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine; snacks that comprise candies, cookies, crackers, salty snacks, and carbonated beverages; health and beauty products, such as over-the-counter medicines, as well as soap, body wash, shampoo, dental hygiene, and foot care products; pet products, which include pet supplies and pet food; and tobacco products.

