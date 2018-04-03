JT Stratford LLC Lowers Position in Dollar General (DG)

JT Stratford LLC lessened its holdings in Dollar General (NYSE:DG) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 170,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 53,105 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,785,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,780,000 after acquiring an additional 415,584 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $93.43 on Tuesday. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $65.97 and a twelve month high of $105.82. The company has a market capitalization of $25,404.77, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Dollar General had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 23.16%.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo raised Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.27 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Dollar General from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dollar General to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Kindy sold 8,221 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total value of $764,964.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/dollar-general-corp-dg-shares-sold-by-jt-stratford-llc-updated-updated.html.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products comprising paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food products, such as cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; perishables consisting of milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine; snacks that comprise candies, cookies, crackers, salty snacks, and carbonated beverages; health and beauty products, such as over-the-counter medicines, as well as soap, body wash, shampoo, dental hygiene, and foot care products; pet products, which include pet supplies and pet food; and tobacco products.

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.