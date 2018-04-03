Dollarcoin Trading Down 18% This Week (CRYPTO:DLC)

Dollarcoin (CURRENCY:DLC) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Dollarcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges. Dollarcoin has a total market cap of $150,259.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Dollarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dollarcoin has traded down 18% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dollarcoin Coin Profile

Dollarcoin (DLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Dollarcoin’s total supply is 9,106,714 coins. Dollarcoin’s official Twitter account is @moneydollarcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dollarcoin ia Proof of Work cryptocurrency. It uses the SHA256 algorithm and has a 6% premine. “

Buying and Selling Dollarcoin

Dollarcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to buy Dollarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dollarcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dollarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

