Dometic Group (DTCGF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Dometic Group (OTCMKTS:DTCGF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Dometic Group AB provides branded solutions for mobile living in the areas of Climate, Hygiene & Sanitation and Food & Beverage. It offers products for use in recreational vehicles, trucks and premium cars, pleasure and workboats and for a variety of other uses. The company operates primarily in the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. Dometic Group AB is headquartered in Solna, Sweden. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Dometic Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

DTCGF stock remained flat at $$10.60 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares. Dometic Group has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The company has a market cap of $3,135.83, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 3.54.

