Dominion Energy (D) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dominion Energy earned a news sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.4718908048778 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NYSE:D traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.33. 6,092,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,153,323. The stock has a market cap of $43,932.31, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.27. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $66.68 and a 12-month high of $85.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 92.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America set a $87.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.27.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Harris sold 11,254 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $899,644.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,763.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

