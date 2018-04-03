Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Stock Price

Media headlines about Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Domino’s Pizza earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the restaurant operator an impact score of 45.8683018729846 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.27.

NYSE:DPZ traded up $3.05 on Tuesday, hitting $233.47. The stock had a trading volume of 539,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,047.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.14, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $166.74 and a 52-week high of $236.93.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $891.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.79 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

