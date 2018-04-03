Contrasting Dorchester Minerals (DMLP) & San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: SJT) and Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and Dorchester Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 96.07% 556.42% 308.28% Dorchester Minerals 67.07% 45.99% 45.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and Dorchester Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Dorchester Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and Dorchester Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio San Juan Basin Royalty Trust $40.73 million 8.09 $39.13 million N/A N/A Dorchester Minerals $57.29 million 9.44 $37.08 million N/A N/A

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dorchester Minerals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.6% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of Dorchester Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Dorchester Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Dorchester Minerals pays an annual dividend of $1.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is an express trust. The principal asset of the Trust is Royalty. Its Royalty is carved from working, royalty and other oil and natural gas interests owned by Southland Royalty Company, the predecessor to Burlington Resources Oil & Gas Company LP (Burlington), in properties located in the San Juan Basin of northwestern New Mexico (Subject Interests). The Trustee of the Trust is Compass Bank. The function of the Trustee is to collect the net proceeds attributable to the Royalty, to pay all expenses and charges of the Trust and distribute the remaining available income to the Unit Holders. The Trust does not operate the Subject Interests and is not empowered to carry on any business activity. It is a widely held fixed investment trust (WHFIT) and is classified as a non-mortgage widely held fixed investment trust (NMWHFIT) for federal income tax purposes. As of December 31, 2016, 99% of the Trust’s estimated proved reserves consisted of natural gas reserves.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

