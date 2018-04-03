Insider Buying: Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (DMLP) CFO Purchases 2,040 Shares of Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) CFO Leslie A. Moriyama acquired 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.93 per share, for a total transaction of $32,497.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dorchester Minerals stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.55. 20,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,829. The stock has a market cap of $519.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.73. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $17.85.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.53 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 45.99% and a net margin of 67.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Lafitte Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,928,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 334,602 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 120,957 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 389,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 74,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241,609 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

