Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Douglas Emmett reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $209.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.00 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 2.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEI. BMO Capital Markets set a $39.00 target price on Douglas Emmett and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

Shares of DEI stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.01. The stock had a trading volume of 132,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,537. The stock has a market cap of $6,012.81, a P/E ratio of 63.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $34.72 and a fifty-two week high of $41.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 488,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,253,000 after acquiring an additional 223,563 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 20,850 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 322,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 451.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 143,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is owner and operator of office and multifamily properties located in submarkets in Los Angeles and Honolulu. The Company operates through two segments: the acquisition, development, ownership and management of office real estate (Office Segment), and the acquisition, development, ownership and management of multifamily real estate (Multifamily Segment).

