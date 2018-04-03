Dovu (CRYPTO:DOVU) Price Reaches $0.0565 on Exchanges

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOVU) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 19th. Dovu has a market cap of $3.60 million and $6,142.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dovu token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0565 or 0.00000769 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and EtherDelta. During the last week, Dovu has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007340 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003164 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00706118 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00182386 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038248 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029532 BTC.

About Dovu

Dovu was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,793,250 tokens. Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi. The official message board for Dovu is blog.dovu.io. The official website for Dovu is dovu.io. The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Dovu Token Trading

Dovu can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and HitBTC. It is not possible to buy Dovu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dovu must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dovu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

