Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) Position Raised by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Dow Chemical were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DWDP. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dow Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,079,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dow Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,262,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dow Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of Dow Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,390,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dow Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DWDP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Dow Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on Dow Chemical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Dow Chemical from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.77.

Shares of NYSE:DWDP opened at $62.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $148,382.05, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.31. Dow Chemical has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $77.08.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.46 billion. Dow Chemical had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Dow Chemical will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Dow Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

In other Dow Chemical news, insider Ronald C. Edmonds sold 15,000 shares of Dow Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $1,077,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 69,400 shares of Dow Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $5,042,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Dow Chemical Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

