DP Eurasia (DPEU) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. They currently have a GBX 310 ($4.35) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.61% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.21) price objective on shares of DP Eurasia in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th.

LON DPEU remained flat at $GBX 200.50 ($2.81) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. DP Eurasia has a fifty-two week low of GBX 155 ($2.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 249.50 ($3.50).

DP Eurasia Company Profile

DP Eurasia N.V. operates company and franchise-owned stores under the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. It offers pizza delivery and takeaway/eat-in services. As of March 31, 2017, it operated 571 stores. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

