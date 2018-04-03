DPAY (DPAY) Market Capitalization Hits $60,448.00

DPAY (CURRENCY:DPAY) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last week, DPAY has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. DPAY has a market cap of $60,448.00 and approximately $105.00 worth of DPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DPAY coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00054679 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00029988 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012104 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00072248 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00022631 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00032070 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00432228 BTC.

DPAY Coin Profile

DPAY (CRYPTO:DPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2016. DPAY’s total supply is 79,541,001 coins. DPAY’s official Twitter account is @dpay_2016.

DPAY Coin Trading

DPAY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to buy DPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPAY must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

