Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY) Stock Price

News headlines about Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories earned a news impact score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.435104550761 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.39. 243,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,920. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $42.97. The stock has a market cap of $5,420.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter. equities analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.51.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY) Stock Price” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/dr-reddys-laboratories-rdy-given-daily-news-impact-rating-of-0-04-updated.html.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.