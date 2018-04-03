Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.51.

RDY stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.39. 243,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.50. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,420.94, a PE ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.28.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter. equities research analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $1,071,000. Dalton Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Investments LLC now owns 229,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $3,743,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 315.1% in the fourth quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 32,335.1% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 356,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after buying an additional 355,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

