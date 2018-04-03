Dragon Coins Price Reaches $0.62 on Top Exchanges (CRYPTO:DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 27th. One Dragon Coins token can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00008502 BTC on popular exchanges. Dragon Coins has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $2.64 million worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded 61.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007351 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003165 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00705894 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00014673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00181703 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038359 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029431 BTC.

Dragon Coins Token Profile

Dragon Coins was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io.

Dragon Coins Token Trading

Dragon Coins can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos. It is not currently possible to purchase Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

