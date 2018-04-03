Dreamcoin Hits Market Cap of $42,036.00 (DRM)

Dreamcoin (CURRENCY:DRM) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Dreamcoin has a total market capitalization of $42,036.00 and $72.00 worth of Dreamcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dreamcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dreamcoin has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007275 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003130 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00711153 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013558 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186229 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00038893 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00031399 BTC.

Dreamcoin Coin Profile

Dreamcoin’s total supply is 2,467,143 coins. Dreamcoin’s official website is dreamcoin.fi. Dreamcoin’s official Twitter account is @Dream_Coin.

Buying and Selling Dreamcoin

Dreamcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase Dreamcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dreamcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dreamcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

