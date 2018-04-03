Dresser-Rand Group (DRC) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Dresser-Rand Group (NYSE:DRC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dresser-Rand Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 44.7420492404351 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE DRC remained flat at $$85.18 during trading on Tuesday.

About Dresser-Rand Group

Dresser-Rand Group Inc is a supplier of custom-engineered rotating equipment solutions for long-life, critical applications in the oil, gas, chemical, petrochemical, process, power generation, military and other industries around the world. The Company operates through two segments: New Units and Aftermarket Parts and Services.

