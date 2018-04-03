Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.89 Million

Analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will post sales of $96.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $93.60 million to $100.90 million. Dril-Quip reported sales of $119.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full year sales of $96.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $379.00 million to $403.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $465.15 million per share, with estimates ranging from $410.10 million to $518.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Dril-Quip had a positive return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $107.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DRQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $49.00 price target on Dril-Quip and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Cowen set a $45.00 price target on Dril-Quip and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

In other Dril-Quip news, CFO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 1,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $43,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,878 shares in the company, valued at $962,413.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $87,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,396.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Dril-Quip by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 51.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 54,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 18,739 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 216,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after purchasing an additional 116,385 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 30,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the third quarter valued at about $695,000.

Shares of NYSE DRQ traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.60. The company had a trading volume of 633,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,611. Dril-Quip has a one year low of $35.85 and a one year high of $56.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,708.51, a P/E ratio of 172.88 and a beta of 0.76.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

