Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) VP James C. Webster Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $87,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,396.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Dril-Quip stock opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,708.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.50 and a beta of 0.76. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a one year low of $35.85 and a one year high of $56.55.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $107.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.73 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 22.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

DRQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Cowen set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,450,000 after purchasing an additional 71,792 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 176,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/dril-quip-inc-drq-vp-james-c-webster-sells-2000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.