DTE Energy Co (DTE) Receives $109.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.78.

DTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on DTE Energy from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Wells Fargo raised DTE Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 target price (up from $106.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock.

In other DTE Energy news, CEO Gerard M. Anderson sold 12,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total transaction of $1,281,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,956,815.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Ruud sold 7,680 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $772,147.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,521 shares of company stock worth $2,189,173. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Capital One National Association purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DTE traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.92. The company had a trading volume of 90,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,575. The company has a market cap of $18,727.79, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $97.66 and a 52-week high of $116.74.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.8825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $3.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 63.15%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company is an energy company. Its segments include Electric, which consists of DTE Electric Company, which is engaged in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan; Gas, which consists of DTE Gas Company, which is engaged in the purchase, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers throughout Michigan; Gas Storage and Pipelines, which consists of natural gas pipeline, gathering and storage businesses; Power and Industrial Projects, which consists of projects that deliver energy and utility-type products and services to industrial, commercial and institutional customers, and sell electricity from renewable energy projects; Energy Trading, which consists of energy marketing and trading operations, and Corporate and Other, which includes various holding company activities and holds certain non-utility debt.

