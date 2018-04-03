DTE Energy (DTE) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.57-5.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.79.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DTE. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and set a $118.50 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.40.

Shares of NYSE DTE traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.01. 118,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,607. The company has a market capitalization of $18,727.79, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.82. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $97.66 and a twelve month high of $116.74.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.8825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $3.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.15%.

In related news, CEO Gerard M. Anderson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total transaction of $1,281,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,956,815.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total transaction of $135,400.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,195.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,521 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,173 in the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Company is an energy company. Its segments include Electric, which consists of DTE Electric Company, which is engaged in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan; Gas, which consists of DTE Gas Company, which is engaged in the purchase, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers throughout Michigan; Gas Storage and Pipelines, which consists of natural gas pipeline, gathering and storage businesses; Power and Industrial Projects, which consists of projects that deliver energy and utility-type products and services to industrial, commercial and institutional customers, and sell electricity from renewable energy projects; Energy Trading, which consists of energy marketing and trading operations, and Corporate and Other, which includes various holding company activities and holds certain non-utility debt.

