DubaiCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $45,085.00 (CRYPTO:DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $8.01 million and approximately $45,085.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $3.59 or 0.00048389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00203060 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00134744 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00054387 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001710 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00109534 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00200219 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000518 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003100 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000903 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 2,232,901 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to buy DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

