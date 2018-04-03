Duluth Holdings Inc (DLTH) SVP Sells $186,000.00 in Stock

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) SVP Allen L. Dittrich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $186,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:DLTH traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.83. 223,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,350. The firm has a market cap of $547.28, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Duluth Holdings Inc has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $22.89.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Duluth in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth in the 4th quarter worth about $683,000. Alexandria Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth in the 4th quarter worth about $1,301,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duluth by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 27,458 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DLTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Duluth from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. TheStreet lowered Duluth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Duluth from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc is a lifestyle brand of men’s and women’s casual wear, workwear and accessories. The Company offers a line of functional products, such as its Longtail T shirts, Buck Naked underwear and Fire Hose work pants. The Company’s segments include direct and retail. The direct segment includes revenues from the Company’s Website and catalogs.

