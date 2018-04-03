Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dun & Bradstreet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase lifted their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.80.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $114.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4,328.55, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $101.17 and a 12-month high of $130.95.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.82 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. Dun & Bradstreet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.5225 per share. This is a positive change from Dun & Bradstreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNB. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 6,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 375,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,405,000 after buying an additional 369,681 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 460,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,540,000 after buying an additional 128,300 shares during the period. Lunia Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter valued at $10,562,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 215,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,201,000 after buying an additional 54,900 shares during the period. Finally, AXA raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 139,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after buying an additional 53,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/dun-bradstreet-dnb-downgraded-by-valuengine-to-hold.html.

About Dun & Bradstreet

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation provides commercial data, analytics, and insight on businesses. The company operates through two segments, Americas and Non-Americas. It offers risk management solutions comprising trade credit solutions, such as The D&B Credit Suite, which includes D&B Credit and DNBi, subscription-based online applications that offer customers real time access to information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; various business information reports; and D&B Credibility solutions primarily for small businesses; Supplier Risk Manager, an online application that helps businesses mitigate supply chain risk; Compliance product suite that includes D&B Onboard and D&B Compliance Check, which helps customers comply with anti-money laundering and anti-bribery and corruption regulations through onboarding, screening, and monitoring of customers and third parties; and D&B Direct, an API that enables data integration inside enterprise applications, such as ERP, and enables master data management and toolkit.

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.