Dycom Industries (DY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, “Over the past one year, Dycom’s shares have significantly outperformed the industry average. Over the past few quarters, rise in demand for network bandwidth, expanded core market share and surge in wireless carriers services are proving conducive to the growth of the company. Dycom remains optimistic about fiber deep cable capacity projects, 1 gigabit deployments and initial phases of fiber deployments for newly emerging wireless technologies. However, initiations of large-scale network deployments, particularly those occurring during periods of customer M&A activity, remain vulnerable to timing uncertainty. Further, the company’s margins will likely suffer due to timing volatility, customer spending modulations and an adverse mix of work activities. This apart poor contribution from acquired businesses might hamper growth of the company.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $126.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Monday, December 11th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $119.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $108.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dycom Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.00.

NYSE DY traded down $2.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.10. 281,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,084. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3,356.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.46. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $73.95 and a 1-year high of $123.99.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $655.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.72 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 2,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $284,044.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,299,233.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 330,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,406,000 after buying an additional 36,034 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 63,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 30,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

