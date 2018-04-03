Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Eyes Lips Face (NYSE:ELF) Share Price

Headlines about Eyes Lips Face (NYSE:ELF) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eyes Lips Face earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.4643738964378 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Eyes Lips Face from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Eyes Lips Face in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eyes Lips Face from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eyes Lips Face from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a $18.00 price objective on Eyes Lips Face and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eyes Lips Face currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Shares of ELF opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. Eyes Lips Face has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $29.30. The firm has a market cap of $905.69, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In other Eyes Lips Face news, insider Scott Milsten sold 9,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $195,833.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty company. The company offers cosmetics, including face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits; and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

