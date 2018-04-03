Eyes Lips Face (ELF) Downgraded to Weight at Morgan Stanley

Eyes Lips Face (NYSE:ELF) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eyes Lips Face from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eyes Lips Face from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Eyes Lips Face and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Eyes Lips Face from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Eyes Lips Face to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eyes Lips Face currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

Shares of NYSE ELF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,495. The firm has a market cap of $905.69, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.08. Eyes Lips Face has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In other Eyes Lips Face news, insider Scott Milsten sold 9,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $195,833.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Eyes Lips Face in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eyes Lips Face in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eyes Lips Face in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Eyes Lips Face in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Eyes Lips Face by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty company. The company offers cosmetics, including face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits; and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

