E.On (EOAN) PT Set at €10.20 by HSBC

HSBC set a €10.20 ($12.59) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report published on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EOAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS set a €9.85 ($12.16) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €10.50 ($12.96) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($11.11) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Macquarie set a €10.00 ($12.35) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €10.38 ($12.82).

FRA:EOAN remained flat at $€9.02 ($11.14) on Monday. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($8.27) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($13.33).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and plans, builds, operates, and manages renewable generation assets, such as onshore wind/solar and offshore wind/others.

