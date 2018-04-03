E-Trade (ETFC) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.28

News headlines about E-Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC) have trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. E-Trade earned a daily sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.4763331396901 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

ETFC stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.17. 3,234,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,817,264. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $14,691.75, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. E-Trade has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $58.49.

E-Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.03 million. E-Trade had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. research analysts predict that E-Trade will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised E-Trade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS raised E-Trade from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on E-Trade to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BidaskClub raised E-Trade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of E-Trade in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. E-Trade has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Sclafani sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Karl A. Roessner sold 115,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $5,958,905.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,193,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,579 shares of company stock valued at $12,040,724. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

