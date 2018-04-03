E. W. Scripps (SSP) Reaches New 52-Week High and Low at $11.37

E. W. Scripps Co (NYSE:SSP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high and low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.37 and last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 193953 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

SSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of E. W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E. W. Scripps from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $977.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 2.00.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.68 million. E. W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. research analysts predict that E. W. Scripps Co will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. E. W. Scripps’s payout ratio is -51.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSP. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in E. W. Scripps by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 3,136,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,031,000 after acquiring an additional 715,090 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in E. W. Scripps by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,765,000 after acquiring an additional 489,904 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in E. W. Scripps by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 141,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in E. W. Scripps by 223.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 64,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in E. W. Scripps by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 63,700 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E. W. Scripps Company Profile

The E. W. Scripps Company is a media enterprise with interests in television and radio broadcasting, as well as local and national digital media brands. The Company’s segments include television, radio, digital, and syndication and other. As of December 31, 2016, the Television segment included approximately 15 American Broadcasting Company (ABC) affiliates, five National Broadcasting Company (NBC) affiliates, two FOX affiliates, two Columbia Broadcasting System (CBS) affiliates and four non big-four affiliated stations.

