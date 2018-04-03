Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a hold rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.75.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

EGLE stock opened at $4.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.45, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 2.26. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.34 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 18.50%. equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at $1,558,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 164.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,754 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 69,536 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at $1,905,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5,708.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 33,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at $322,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/eagle-bulk-shipping-egle-upgraded-by-valuengine-to-hold.html.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc is engaged primarily in the ocean transportation of a range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. The Company operates in the Handymax sector of the dry bulk industry, with particular emphasis on the Supramax class of vessels.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.