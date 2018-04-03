Eagle Point Credit Co (ECC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Eagle Point Credit Co (NYSE:ECC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 11th.

Shares of Eagle Point Credit stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $18.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,374. Eagle Point Credit has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $341.01, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.19.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). Eagle Point Credit had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 47.68%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 million. equities research analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Point Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Point Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation. The Company primarily invests in equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) that are collateralized by a portfolio consisting primarily of the below investment grade United States senior secured loans.

