EarthCoin (EAC) Price Up 3.9% Over Last Week

EarthCoin (CURRENCY:EAC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. EarthCoin has a total market cap of $9.50 million and $29,769.00 worth of EarthCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EarthCoin has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One EarthCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg and AEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.83 or 0.01780150 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006657 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007425 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00015700 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00001052 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00022965 BTC.

EarthCoin Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2013. EarthCoin’s total supply is 11,843,914,015 coins. EarthCoin’s official website is getearthcoin.com. EarthCoin’s official Twitter account is @getearthcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EarthCoin is /r/Earthcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EarthCoin uses scrypt as a proof of work scheme and is a scrypt coin descendant of Litecoin, Holders can send Earthcoin to anyone in the world – in 10 seconds – without having to worry about banks and borders, it uses a 365 day period & starts with 10,000 coins p/block & it varies in a sine curve with amplitude of 2,000 with a period of one year (like the Earth moving around the Sun). Then a new minimum of 8000 coins per block at about 9 months. “

Buying and Selling EarthCoin

EarthCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AEX and CoinEgg. It is not possible to purchase EarthCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EarthCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EarthCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

