EarthCoin (CRYPTO:EAC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $55,765.00

EarthCoin (CURRENCY:EAC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. During the last seven days, EarthCoin has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. EarthCoin has a market capitalization of $8.69 million and $55,765.00 worth of EarthCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EarthCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg and AEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EarthCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.16 or 0.01704990 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 42.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006665 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007523 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00015290 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00028798 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00001070 BTC.

About EarthCoin

EarthCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2013. EarthCoin’s total supply is 11,842,970,583 coins. EarthCoin’s official Twitter account is @getearthcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EarthCoin’s official website is getearthcoin.com. The Reddit community for EarthCoin is /r/Earthcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EarthCoin uses scrypt as a proof of work scheme and is a scrypt coin descendant of Litecoin, Holders can send Earthcoin to anyone in the world – in 10 seconds – without having to worry about banks and borders, it uses a 365 day period & starts with 10,000 coins p/block & it varies in a sine curve with amplitude of 2,000 with a period of one year (like the Earth moving around the Sun). Then a new minimum of 8000 coins per block at about 9 months. “

EarthCoin Coin Trading

EarthCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AEX and CoinEgg. It is not currently possible to buy EarthCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EarthCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EarthCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for EarthCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EarthCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.