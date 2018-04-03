Two Sigma Investments LP Has $3.54 Million Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 272.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EWBC. Wells Fargo reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.08.

In other news, CFO Irene H. Oh sold 5,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $341,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,454.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 461 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $30,015.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,448 shares in the company, valued at $354,719.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,461 shares of company stock worth $641,846 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

EWBC stock opened at $60.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.76 and a twelve month high of $69.25. The company has a market cap of $9,039.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.04). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 31.93%. The company had revenue of $365.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/east-west-bancorp-inc-ewbc-position-lifted-by-two-sigma-investments-lp-updated.html.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for East West Bank (the Bank) and other banking or banking-related subsidiaries. The Bank is a California state-chartered bank, which operates in the United States and Greater China. The Bank provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals.

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.