Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of Easterly Government Properties worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after buying an additional 33,408 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DEA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.14. 356,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.35, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.47. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $22.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $36.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.83 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 0.54%. equities analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DEA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

In other news, CAO Alison M. Bernard acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,894.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the United States Government agencies. The Company leases its properties to such agencies through the United States General Services Administration (GSA).

