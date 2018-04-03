Head to Head Contrast: Eastman Chemical (EMN) & Sensient Technologies (SXT)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE: EMN) and Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.5% of Eastman Chemical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Sensient Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Eastman Chemical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Sensient Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eastman Chemical and Sensient Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastman Chemical $9.55 billion 1.54 $1.38 billion $7.61 13.54 Sensient Technologies $1.36 billion 2.17 $89.60 million $3.42 20.07

Eastman Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than Sensient Technologies. Eastman Chemical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sensient Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eastman Chemical and Sensient Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastman Chemical 0 7 7 0 2.50 Sensient Technologies 1 0 3 0 2.50

Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus price target of $102.08, suggesting a potential downside of 0.92%. Sensient Technologies has a consensus price target of $90.77, suggesting a potential upside of 32.24%. Given Sensient Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sensient Technologies is more favorable than Eastman Chemical.

Profitability

This table compares Eastman Chemical and Sensient Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastman Chemical 15.44% 22.02% 6.98% Sensient Technologies 6.58% 17.37% 8.84%

Risk & Volatility

Eastman Chemical has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sensient Technologies has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Eastman Chemical pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Sensient Technologies pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Eastman Chemical pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sensient Technologies pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eastman Chemical has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Sensient Technologies has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Eastman Chemical is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Eastman Chemical beats Sensient Technologies on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators. Its products are used in transportation, consumables, building and construction, industrial applications, animal nutrition, care chemicals, crop protection, and energy markets. Its Advanced Materials segment provides copolyesters, cellulose esters, polyvinyl butyral (PVB) sheets, specialty (PVB) intermediates, and window film and protective film, and aftermarket applied film products for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets. The company's Chemical Intermediates segment offers Olefin derivatives, acetyl derivatives, ethylene, and commodity solvents; primary non-phthalate and phthala plasticizers, and a range of niche non- phthalate plasticizers; and methylamines and salts higher amines and solvents. Its Fibers segment manufactures and sells cellulose acetate tow for use in filtration media primarily cigarette filters; triacetin, cellulose acetate flake, and acetyl raw materials for other acetate fiber producers; and natural, acetate, and polyester yarn, as well as solution-dyed acetate yarn for use in apparel, home furnishings, and industrial fabrics. The company also offers aviation turbine engine oil; wet-laid nonwovens; and specialty films. Eastman Chemical Company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors and fragrances. The Company uses technologies at facilities around the world to develop specialty food and beverage systems, cosmetic and pharmaceutical systems, specialty inks and colors, and other specialty and fine chemicals. The Company’s three segments include the Flavors & Fragrances Group and the Color Group, which are managed on a product-and-services basis, and the Asia Pacific Group, which is managed on a geographic basis. The Company’s principal products include flavors, flavor enhancers and bionutrients; fragrances, aroma chemicals and essential oils; natural ingredients, including dehydrated vegetables and other food ingredients; natural and synthetic food and beverage colors; cosmetic colors and ingredients and pharmaceutical excipients and ingredients, and technical colors, specialty inks and colors, and specialty dyes and pigments.

