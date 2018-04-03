Eaton Vance California Municpl Bnd Fd II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (EIA)

Eaton Vance California Municpl Bnd Fd II (NYSEAMERICAN:EIA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0442 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 20th.

EIA stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.69. 14,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,736. Eaton Vance California Municpl Bnd Fd II has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

Eaton Vance California Municpl Bnd Fd II Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund II (the Fund) is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax, including alternative minimum tax, and in state specific funds, taxes in its specified state.

