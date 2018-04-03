Eaton Vance Management Sells 18,934 Shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,421,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,934 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.06% of Citigroup worth $105,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 333,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,802,000 after purchasing an additional 24,617 shares during the period. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. CDAM UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,829,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,363,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,364,000 after buying an additional 42,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 561,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,788,000 after buying an additional 35,524 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $67.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $57.55 and a 52-week high of $80.70. The company has a market capitalization of $173,479.45, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $17.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citigroup from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $74.00 price target on Citigroup and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo set a $100.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

