Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (EIM)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0479 per share on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 20th.

Shares of EIM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.82. The stock had a trading volume of 150,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,444. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $12.99.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax, including alternative minimum tax, and, in state specific funds, taxes in its specified state. The Fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by municipalities.

