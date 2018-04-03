Eaton Vance Pennsylvania Municipal (EVP) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Pennsylvania Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:EVP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0421 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 19th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 11th.

EVP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308. Eaton Vance Pennsylvania Municipal has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $12.66.

Eaton Vance Pennsylvania Municipal Company Profile

Eaton Vance Pennsylvania Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and taxes in its specified state. The Trust invests primarily in debt securities issued by California municipalities, Massachusetts municipalities, Michigan municipalities and New Jersey municipalities.

