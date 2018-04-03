Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified I to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (EVG)

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified I (NYSE:EVG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0765 per share on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 20th.

EVG traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.57. The stock had a trading volume of 26,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,426. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified I has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $14.64.

In other news, insider Scott H. Page bought 10,000 shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified I stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $137,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified I Company Profile

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of seeking capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal.

