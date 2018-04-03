Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $12.40 Million Position in Eclipse Resources (NYSE:ECR)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC decreased its holdings in Eclipse Resources (NYSE:ECR) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,165,487 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 156,218 shares during the period. Eclipse Resources makes up about 5.2% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned approximately 1.97% of Eclipse Resources worth $12,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eclipse Resources by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,318,834 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 354,229 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eclipse Resources by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,987,793 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 949,886 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Eclipse Resources by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,098,701 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 437,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eclipse Resources by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,497,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 485,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eclipse Resources by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,253,137 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 398,046 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eclipse Resources news, COO Oleg E. Tolmachev sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 594,051 shares in the company, valued at $962,362.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Viii acquired 37,823,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $92,289,574.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ECR opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Eclipse Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.55, a P/E ratio of -33.25 and a beta of 2.83.

Eclipse Resources (NYSE:ECR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $104.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.37 million. Eclipse Resources had a net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Eclipse Resources will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ECR shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Eclipse Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Scotiabank set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Eclipse Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Eclipse Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp set a $3.00 price target on shares of Eclipse Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eclipse Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.23.

Eclipse Resources Company Profile

Eclipse Resources Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company holds interests in the Utica Shale and Marcellus Shale areas. As of December 31, 2017, it had an acreage position approximately covering an area of 203,000 net acres in Eastern Ohio.

