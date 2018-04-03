Ecobit (CRYPTO:ECOB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $11.00

Ecobit (CURRENCY:ECOB) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Ecobit has a market capitalization of $7.41 million and $11.00 worth of Ecobit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ecobit token can now be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000228 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Ecobit has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007339 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003126 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00712288 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00014679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00184341 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038327 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00029209 BTC.

Ecobit Token Profile

Ecobit launched on April 9th, 2017. Ecobit’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 444,444,444 tokens. Ecobit’s official Twitter account is @ecobit_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ecobit is www.ecobit.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “EcoBit is a NEM-based token. The fund gathered during the ICO are to be used to participate in green-related projects. The returns from the projects are reinvested in developing more green projects, which benefit the communities and token holders, plus provides an income stream to token holders. “

Ecobit Token Trading

Ecobit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Ecobit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ecobit must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ecobit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

