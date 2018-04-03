EcoCoin (CRYPTO:ECO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,222.00

EcoCoin (CURRENCY:ECO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. In the last week, EcoCoin has traded up 1% against the dollar. One EcoCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001977 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. EcoCoin has a total market cap of $169,172.00 and approximately $1,222.00 worth of EcoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Novacoin (NVC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00045230 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001996 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001828 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,598.70 or 3.19394000 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000239 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00143657 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003666 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About EcoCoin

EcoCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. EcoCoin’s total supply is 1,159,853 coins and its circulating supply is 1,158,302 coins. EcoCoin’s official Twitter account is @ECO_ecocoin. EcoCoin’s official website is www.ecocoin.us. The Reddit community for EcoCoin is /r/eco_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EcoCoin

EcoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase EcoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EcoCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EcoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

