Edge Therapeutics (EDGE) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Edge Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EDGE) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Edge Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.9715295749664 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Edge Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on EDGE. JMP Securities lowered shares of Edge Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Edge Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Edge Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edge Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

EDGE traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $1.02. 4,733,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,377. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Edge Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 4.03.

Edge Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EDGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02).

In other Edge Therapeutics news, CEO Brian A. Leuthner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $32,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,151.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian A. Leuthner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,010.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $308,350 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.19% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Edge Therapeutics (EDGE) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/edge-therapeutics-edge-receiving-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

About Edge Therapeutics

Edge Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that discovers, develops and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies capable of transforming treatment paradigms in the management of acute, life-threatening critical care conditions. The Company’s initial product candidates target rare, acute, life-threatening neurological and other conditions.

Receive News & Ratings for Edge Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edge Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.